UEFA Nations League / League D
National Stadium / 12.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malta/teamcenter.shtml
Malta
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-marino/teamcenter.shtml
San Marino
Malta - San Marino

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Malta logo
Malta
San Marino logo
San Marino
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Malta

San Marino

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstoniaEST
22006
2
MaltaMLT
21013
3
San MarinoSMR
20020
