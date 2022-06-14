UEFA Nations League / League D
Stadionul Zimbru / 14.06.2022
Moldova
Not started
-
-
Andorra
Moldova - Andorra

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Moldova logo
Moldova
Andorra logo
Andorra
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Moldova

Andorra

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LatviaLVA
33009
2
MoldovaMDA
31114
3
AndorraAND
31114
4
LiechtensteinLIE
30030
