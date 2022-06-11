UEFA Nations League / League B
Stadion Pod Goricom / 11.06.2022
Montenegro
Not started
-
-
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Montenegro - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montenegro logo
Montenegro
Bosnia and Herzegovina logo
Bosnia and Herzegovina jersey
Bosnia and Herzegovina
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Montenegro

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
21104
2
FinlandFIN
21104
3
MontenegroMNE
21013
4
RomaniaROU
20020
Related matches

Romania
-
-
Finland
11/06
Bosnia and Herzegovina
-
-
Finland
14/06
Romania
-
-
Montenegro
14/06
Finland
-
-
Romania
23/09

