Montenegro - Finland

UEFA Nations League / League B
Stadion Pod Goricom / 26.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/montenegro/teamcenter.shtml
Montenegro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/finland/teamcenter.shtml
Finland
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montenegro logo
Montenegro
Finland logo
Finland jersey
Finland
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Montenegro

Finland

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
532011
2
MontenegroMNE
52127
3
FinlandFIN
51225
4
RomaniaROU
51134
Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Van Dijk fires Netherlands to Nations League Finals

3 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Swiderski goal sees Poland relegate Wales from Nations League A

4 hours ago

Related matches

Romania
-
-
Bosnia and Herzegovina
19:45
Finland
1
1
Romania
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1
0
Montenegro
Romania
0
3
Montenegro

