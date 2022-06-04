UEFA Nations League / League B
Stadion Pod Goricom / 04.06.2022
Montenegro
Not started
-
-
Romania
Montenegro - Romania

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montenegro logo
Montenegro
Romania logo
Romania
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Montenegro

Romania

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
00000
1
FinlandFIN
00000
1
MontenegroMNE
00000
1
RomaniaROU
00000
