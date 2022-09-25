Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME: NETHERLANDS 1-0 BELGIUM
Job done for the Netherlands. They just didn't need to lose heavily but they've won and beaten a good team in Belgium.
That will give them confidence ahead of the World Cup - the match was played like a friendly for large periods but the hosts are playing confident football and Louis van Gaal will be delighted to extend his run of not being beaten on his return to managing the national team.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+5'
WOW - SO CLOSE
Lukebakio with the last kick of the game tries a bicycle kick and it comes off the crossbar. That would've been sensational.
90+2'
LATE SUB
Klaassen comes off and Gravenberch comes on.
Off
Davy Klaassen
Netherlands
On target1
On
Ryan Gravenberch
Netherlands
90+1'
ANOTHER SAVE
Courtois is keeping the score down in the late stages, Gakpo is turning it on and he tries to slide a ball across to Taylor but the Belgium No.1 tips it away from his feet.
90'
COURTOIS THERE AGAIN
Belgium are open now and Blind chips it into Bergwijn. He controls it and is 1 vs 1 with Courtois but the Real Madrid stopper saves it standing tall not diving early.
88'
BRILLIANCE
That is nearly a sensational goal from the Netherlands.
Gakpo dances past two defenders and then finds Klaassen but Courtois is out quickly to smother him and prevent a goal.
It's a great counter from the hosts.
86'
LATE PRESSURE
Belgium are having a decent spell as they look to rescue a point. De Bruyne, Trossard and Lukebakio are trying to make things happen but again, the Netherlands are defending well.
84'
TAYLOR YELLOW
It's a striker's tackle from Taylor and that's a yellow for tripping Tielemans.
Yellow card
Kenneth Taylor
Netherlands
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
82'
YELLOW CARD
Carrasco has been booked for moaning in the ref's ear.
Yellow card
Yannick Carrasco
Belgium
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Wide1
80'
CASTAGNE CHANCE
Belgium get in behind thanks to a Castagne run from deep but the chance is wasted - a lack of quality.
78'
DUMFRIES BOOKED
Dumfries is booked - it is unclear why. Something from earlier or time wasting maybe?
Yellow card
Denzel Dumfries
Netherlands
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
76'
SHOULD BE TWO
Bergwijn should have sealed three points. He is found by Dumfries and then the Ajax winger smashes it into the side netting - that is a good chance.
74'
TIELEMANS ON
Onana comes off for Tielemans.
Off
Amadou Onana
Belgium
On target2
Fouls3
Fouls against1
On
Youri Tielemans
Belgium
73'
Goal
Virgil van Dijk
Netherlands
Goals1
On target1
Free Kicks4
GOAL: NETHERLANDS 1-0 BELGIUM
That is Holland topping the group.
Gakpo crosses from a corner - Van Dijk escapes Debast's marking and heads it down into the net from close range.
It's a simple header from the Liverpool man.
72'
BERGWIJN SHOOTS
Netherlands break after Onana is robbed but Courtois makes the save.
68'
WHAT A SAVE
Exceptional by De Bruyne - he plays an-inch perfect ball into the box to the back post where Onana waits.
He sticks out a leg and it looks to be going in but Pasveer flies across the goal to tip wide. A great save after a great pass and vision by De Bruyne.
65'
TIMBER OFF
Timber has really impressed at the back again but the young Ajax star goes off with De Vrij coming on.
Off
Jurriën Timber
Netherlands
Fouls3
Wide1
On
Stefan de Vrij
Netherlands
64'
HAZARD OFF
He is just picked up a slight knock - he should be fine but no risks taken - Hazard is off and Trossard is on.
Off
Eden Hazard
Belgium
Fouls against5
Wide1
On
Leandro Trossard
Belgium
62'
GOOD DEFENDING
The game is opening up a bit as the Netherlands break but it is stopped well by the long legs of Onana as he puts a foot in.
60'
SHOTS
De Bruyne has it on the edge of the box in a 2 vs 2 but Van Dijk does well to block his shot.
They come forward again on the counter via Hazard and De Bruyne - eventually Carrasco shoots and Dumfries this time slides in to stop it.