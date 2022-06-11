UEFA Nations League / League A
De Kuip / 11.06.2022
Live Updates
Netherlands v Poland live score and updates: Dutch look to continue Nations League winning streak
- All
- Highlights
12'
POLAND TOUCH THE BALL
Poland finally string some passes together - it's taken them this long to get hold of the ball!
A period of possession comes to nothing though, as they try to work their way through down the left wing to no avail.
8'
CHANCE!
The first big chance of the game goes the Netherlands' way. It comes after a lovely series of passes opens up space for Klaasen in the box, but the midfielder drags his shot wide of the far post. An early-ish sighter for the hosts.
6'
DEPAY DENIED
The hosts are dominating possession early on, here. Memphis Depay tries to dance his way through two defenders at the edge of the box, but gets stopped in his tracks as the Polish defence holds firm.
4'
DUTCH FORAY
Daley Blind hangs an inviting cross into the box from the left, but it's cut out. The Dutch then try to work the corner short but make a mess of it. They're back in possession quickly, though.
2'
POLAND GET SHOT AWAY
Early chance for Poland from a deep free-kick, but Bednarek's header is weak and easily held.
1'
AND WE'RE OFF!
Poland get the ball rolling, and we're underway in Rotterdam.
19:41
KICK-OFF APPROACHES
It's almost time to get underway at a colourful, packed De Kuip in Rotterdam.
Netherlands, of course, are looking to stretch their lead at the top of Group A4, while Poland are hoping to join them on six points.
Belgium and Wales face off in the other group clash simultaneously - you can keep an eye on that one too with our live blog.Wales - Belgium Live - Summary: Football Scores & Highlights - 11/06/2022
19:32
FRIED IN BELGIUM
Everything fell apart for Poland in Belgium last week. Lewndowski put them ahead in the first half, but the hosts replied with six unanswered goals to record a dominant victory.
The Polish fans will be expecting a response tonight - but their team have to deliver it without Lewa.
De Bruyne and Trossard on target as Belgium bounce back to thrash Poland
19:27
FLYING DUTCHMEN
The Netherlands are on an 11-match unbeaten run that stretches back to their disappointing last-16 exit to the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 last summer.
That streak has included four wins in the last five outings, most recently a 2-1 win in Wales last week, where Burnley's Wout Weghorst scored the winner deep in stoppage time.
Last-gasp Weghorst header sees Netherlands snatch victory
19:20
HISTORY TO BE MADE
Poland's much-changed side has a chance to make history tonight by recording their country's first ever win in the Netherlands.
The Poles' record in this fixture doesn't make for pleasant reading - they've lost each of the last five meetings and last avoided defeat in October 1992, when a 2-2 draw was played out in Rotterdam.
19:10
POLAND RING THE CHANGES
It's a much-changed Poland side tonight, with eight new faces coming in after the humiliating loss to Belgium.
Bednarek, Krychowiak and Zielinski are the only players to keep their places, while there is one particularly notable absence - star striker Robert Lewandowski.
Poland coach Czesław Michniewicz said pre-match that the Bayern Munich goal machine's involvement would be decided after training, and he's made a big decision, leaving him out of the matchday squad entirely.
19:01
NETHERLANDS TEAM NEWS
Louis van Gaal's side needed a last-minute goal to sneak a win over Wales last time out, so it's no great surprise to see the manager revert back to most of the trusted team that opened their campaign by smashing Belgium 4-1.
There are only two changes to the team that earned that big victory, with Flekken and De Vrij coming in for the rested Cillessen and Van Dijk.
18:57
READY FOR SOME MORE?
The Nations League action keeps coming thick and fast, and the Netherlands are back at it tonight as they look to make it three wins from three in Group A4 against Poland.
The Dutch sit top of the group after back-to-back wins over Belgium and Wales, while Poland are looking for a response after suffering a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Belgium on Wednesday.