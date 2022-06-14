UEFA Nations League / League A
De Kuip / 14.06.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
NETHERLANDS V WALES: LIVE NATIONS LEAGUE UPDATES AS THE DUTCH LEAD WALES THANKS TO NOA LANG AND CODY GAKPO STRIKES
- All
- Highlights
End of 1st Half
HT'
HALF TIME: NETHERLANDS 2-1 WALES
It's been an entertaining half in Rotterdam. Holland have been in control and their attacking play has been excellent but Wales are not out of this game.
45'
SO CLOSE
Hennessey tries to pass out from the back but finds Janssen who takes one shot and goes for goal from range and it flies inches wide of the post. Wales nearly punished once again.
44'
HATEBOER CHANCE
It's a half chance for the Netherlands as the wing-backs combine.
Malacia stands a cross up to Hateboer at the back post but his header is a tame effort.
42'
GREAT BLOCK
Koopmeiners has a go from the edge of the box and it is blocked well by Rodon.
39'
NEARLY
Netherlands keeper Cillessen takes a big risk leaving it late to clear the ball after receiving a back pass. Johnson closes him down and nearly tackles him on the goal line.
36'
ANGRY (AGAIN)
Janssen desperate to win the ball back charges down Thomas and clips him and a foul is given.
The striker pleads his innocence and Van Gaal shares some words with the fourth official.
34'
FUMING
Mepham shoves Malacia to the floor after he floats a great ball over the top to Janssen who could be in behind
But hold on, the referee has blown for the foul. He should have played the advantage.
Janssen boots the ball away in frustration.
32'
YELLOW CARD
It's a late tackle from Koopmeiners as he leaves one on Davies.
Yellow card
Teun Koopmeiners
Netherlands
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Corners1
30'
CAN'T COPE
Wales do not know how to handle the front three of the Netherlands.
The target man Janssen is dropping deep, winning headers and holding the ball up meanwhile Lang and Gakpo occupy the half spaces and are some positive when they get the ball using their pace, directness and skill.
28'
NETHERLANDS WERE CRUISING
Wales have not really come forward in this game and the Dutch were in cruise control but James does well to pinch the ball and it's the visitors turn to show their clinical slide and take the chance.
One attempt one goal from Wales.
Game on!
26'
Goal
Brennan Johnson
Wales
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
GOAL: NETHERLANDS 2-1 WALES
It's been one way traffic but Johnson puts his side back in it.
Teze loses the ball trying to bring it out of defence and Wilson slides a good through ball to Johnson who calmly slides a low shot across the goal and it goes in off the post.
23'
Goal
Cody Gakpo
Netherlands
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL: NETHERLANDS 2-0 WALES
Ruthless from Holland and this time it's Gakpo.
Wales make a mess of clearing a high ball and Janssen eventually gets his head on it flicking the ball onto Gakpo.
The PSV attacker drives at the Wales defence, his first shot is blocked but the ball falls back to him and he bends in a low shot at the second time of asking from just inside the box.
20'
YELLOW FOR MARTINS INDI
The first card of the game goes to the man making his first start for the national side in five years.
Martins Indi climbs for a header and elbows Johnson in the face - ouch!
Yellow card
Bruno Martins Indi
Netherlands
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
17'
Goal
Noa Lang
Netherlands
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
GOAL: NETHERLANDS 1-0 WALES
Simply brilliant from Noa Lang!
He has been the bright spark all game and he punishes Wales.
Teze tackles Burns and he finds De Jong who passes to Lang on the edge of the box. He twists and turns sending Wales defenders one way then the other before unleashing a powerful strike into the net.
15'
EXCITING PLAY
Gakpo does brilliantly tackling Wales deep in his own half, he then dribbles out with the ball and hits an inch perfect switch to Lang.
Lang drives at the Welsh defence and shoots but it's an easy save for Hennessey in goal.
12'
LANG IMPRESSING
He is getting another mention already, you can see why he is linked with a move away from Club Brugge.
Lang picks up the ball well in the half space, turns then slides a fantastic reverse ball through to Malacia. He fires in a low cross into the box but it's blocked by Ampadu sliding in.
9'
SPEEDSTER
James is blessed with pace and he runs in behind the Dutch defence and is found well by Smith but De Ligt comes across and deals with the danger.
6'
CHANGED KITS
We are used to seeing Holland in their famous orange strip but they are in a black away kit tonight.
And Wales didn't fancy wearing their home shirt either as they're in their yellow kit.
Slightly strange!
4'
SLOW START
Wales have started very sloppily here. De Jong steals the ball in midfield and suddenly it is a 2 vs 2.
The Barcelona midfielder looks to slide Janseen through but Mepham recovers and clears the ball just in time.
2'
LIGHTENING LANG
A positive start from the Netherlands as they break at pace. The talented Lang tries to bend one in the far corner but it is blocked by Rodon.