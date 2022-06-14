UEFA Nations League / League A
De Kuip / 14.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/netherlands/teamcenter.shtml
Netherlands
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wales/teamcenter.shtml
Wales
Netherlands - Wales

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Netherlands logo
Netherlands jersey
Netherlands
Wales logo
Wales jersey
Wales
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Netherlands

Wales

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NetherlandsNED
32107
2
BelgiumBEL
31114
3
PolandPOL
31114
4
WalesWAL
30121
