UEFA Nations League / League C
Windsor Park / 12.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/northern-ireland/teamcenter.shtml
Northern Ireland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cyprus/teamcenter.shtml
Cyprus
Northern Ireland - Cyprus

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Northern Ireland logo
Northern Ireland
Cyprus logo
Cyprus
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Northern Ireland

Cyprus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GreeceGRE
33009
2
KosovoKOS
32016
3
Northern IrelandNIR
30121
4
CyprusCYP
30121
