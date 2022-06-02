UEFA Nations League / League C
Windsor Park / 02.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/northern-ireland/teamcenter.shtml
Northern Ireland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greece/teamcenter.shtml
Greece
Advertisement
Ad

Northern Ireland - Greece

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Northern Ireland logo
Northern Ireland
Greece logo
Greece jersey
Greece
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Northern Ireland

Greece

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CyprusCYP
00000
1
GreeceGRE
00000
1
KosovoKOS
00000
1
Northern IrelandNIR
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cyprus
-
-
Kosovo
02/06
Cyprus
-
-
Northern Ireland
05/06
Kosovo
-
-
Greece
05/06
Kosovo
-
-
Northern Ireland
09/06

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Northern Ireland and Greece with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 2 June 2022.

Catch the latest Northern Ireland and Greece news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.