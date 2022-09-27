Norway - Serbia

UEFA Nations League / League B
Ullevaal Stadion / 27.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norway/teamcenter.shtml
Norway
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/serbia/teamcenter.shtml
Serbia
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norway logo
Norway
Serbia logo
Serbia jersey
Serbia
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Norway

Serbia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
531110
2
SerbiaSRB
531110
3
SloveniaSVN
51225
4
SwedenSWE
51043
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Italy top group with Nations League victory at Hungary

4 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

England roar back in six-goal thriller but Germany snatch late draw

3 hours ago

Related matches

Sweden
-
-
Slovenia
19:45
Serbia
4
1
Sweden
Slovenia
2
1
Norway
Slovenia
2
2
Serbia

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Norway and Serbia with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 27 September 2022.

Catch the latest Norway and Serbia news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.