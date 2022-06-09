UEFA Nations League / League B
Ullevaal Stadion / 09.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norway/teamcenter.shtml
Norway
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/slovenia/teamcenter.shtml
Slovenia
Norway - Slovenia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norway logo
Norway
Slovenia logo
Slovenia jersey
Slovenia
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Norway

Slovenia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
22006
2
SerbiaSRB
21013
3
SwedenSWE
21013
4
SloveniaSVN
20020
