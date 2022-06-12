UEFA Nations League / League B
Ullevaal Stadion / 12.06.2022
Norway
Not started
-
-
Sweden
Norway - Sweden

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norway logo
Norway
Sweden logo
Sweden jersey
Sweden
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Norway

Sweden

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
32107
2
SerbiaSRB
32016
3
SwedenSWE
31023
4
SloveniaSVN
30121
Related matches

Slovenia
-
-
Serbia
12/06
Slovenia
-
-
Norway
24/09
Serbia
-
-
Sweden
24/09
Sweden
-
-
Slovenia
27/09

