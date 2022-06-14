UEFA Nations League / League A
PGE Narodowy / 14.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/poland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Poland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belgium-1/teamcenter.shtml
Belgium
Poland - Belgium

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Poland logo
Poland jersey
Poland
Belgium logo
Belgium jersey
Belgium
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Poland

Belgium

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NetherlandsNED
32107
2
BelgiumBEL
31114
3
PolandPOL
31114
4
WalesWAL
30121
Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Soler and Sarabia fire Spain to win over Czech Republic in Nations League

a day ago

UEFA Nations League

Switzerland stun Portugal in Nations League thanks to record-breaking Seferovic goal

a day ago

Related matches

Netherlands
-
-
Wales
14/06
Belgium
-
-
Wales
22/09
Poland
-
-
Netherlands
22/09
Wales
-
-
Poland
25/09

