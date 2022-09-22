Poland v Netherlands live! - All the latest as Steven Bergwijn doubles lead for Oranje in Warsaw
UEFA Nations League / League A
PGE Narodowy / 22.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
Netherlands
FULL-TIME: POLAND 0-2 NETHERLANDS
The final whistle goes here in Warsaw and Netherlands have put themselves in a great position to advance to the Nations League finals. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn seal a 14th straight win for Oranje. Report to follow...
90'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
There will be four minutes of added time.
89'
FOUL!
Smashed! Dumfries rams into Legowski and both go down in pain.
87'
Poland
Off
Piotr Zielinski
Poland
On
Mateusz Legowski
Poland
87'
Netherlands
Earlier, Janssen was also booked for a foul.
Yellow card
Vincent Janssen
Netherlands
87'
Poland
Yellow card
Wojciech Szczesny
Poland
87'
Netherlands
Yellow card
Wout Weghorst
Netherlands
84'
HANDBAGS!
Szczesny is unhappy with Weghorst here. The striker is through on goal after a nice through ball by Blind, and the Poland goalkeeper rushes off his line to claim it. However, Weghorst follows through with his foot and he catches Szczesny on his way down. He is not happy and the pair square up to each other. Both are booked.
83'
CLOSE TO THE END NOW
The game seems to be petering out now, as the Netherlands should see this victory out.
79'
Poland
Off
Przemyslaw Frankowski
Poland
On
Bartosz Bereszynski
Poland
79'
Poland
Skoras comes on for his debut for Poland.
Off
Nicola Zalewski
Poland
On
Michal Skóras
Poland
74'
Netherlands
The second of the two changes sees Bergwijn come off for Weghorst.
Off
Steven Bergwijn
Netherlands
On
Wout Weghorst
Netherlands
74'
Netherlands
Netherlands change - Berghuis comes off for Taylor.
Off
Steven Berghuis
Netherlands
On
Kenneth Taylor
Netherlands
73'
SAVE
Szczesny gathers a low shot from Bergwijn at a tight angle from inside the box and holds onto it well.
70'
Poland
Poland make their second change of the night. Szymanski is replaced by Leeds United's Klich.
Off
Sebastian Szymanski
Poland
On
Mateusz Klich
Poland
69'
OFFSIDE
A chance for the Netherlands comes to nothing as the flag goes up. Janssen times his run slightly too soon after receiving the pass from Gakpo down the inside-left channel just in the penalty area. His cut-back for Bergwijn in the centre evades his target, but Gakpo picks up the loose ball. He can only put his shot into the side netting from inside the area, but no goal there would've counted.
67'
BLOCKED!
The Poles break again down the right as Zielinski tees up Lewandowski down the right channel, but the forward can only see his cut-back into the area get blocked and go out for a corner. The set-piece then comes to nothing for Poland.
61'
Netherlands
Gakpo is somewhat unfortunately booked for a challenge on Krychowiak.
Yellow card
Cody Gakpo
Netherlands
60'
Netherlands
Goal
Steven Bergwijn
Netherlands
GOALLLL! NETHERLANDS HAVE TWO
Another great goal for Oranje! This time it is Bergwijn. The one-touch football is stunning. Bergwijn advances into the box, before playing a quick one-two with Janssen, who feeds the ball back to him with a deft flick, and the attacker finishes well into the bottom corner to double the advantage for his nation!