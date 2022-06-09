UEFA Nations League / League A
Estádio José Alvalade / 09.06.2022
Portugal
Czech Republic
Live Updates

Portugal v Czech Republic live updates - latest Nations League score as both sides search for second win!

Ben Snowball
Ben Snowball
Updated 09/06/2022 at 17:59 GMT
18:55
Czech Republic
CZECH REPUBLIC TEAM NEWS
Jaroslav Šilhavý has also selected his starting lineup for the Czech Republic, with Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal both in the side from the beginning.
Czech Republic: Stanek. Mateju, Brabec, Zima, Havel, Sadilek, Soucek. Coufal, Hlozek, Kuchta, Lingr.
Subs: Vaclik, Jemelka, Kudela, Kalvach, Pesek, Jurecka, Tecl, Cerny, Zeleny, Vlkanova, Kral, Mandous.
18:50
Portugal
PORTUGAL TEAM NEWS
Fernando Santos has selected his starting XI for this big game for Portugal.
Portugal: Costa, Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo, Guerreiro, Guedes, Carvalho, Neves, Ronaldo, B. Silva, Jota.
Subs: Patricio, Dalot, Carmo, Palhinha, Moutinho, Silva, Fernandes, Silva, Leao, Otavio, Mendes, Ferreira.
18:45
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of this evening's Nations League match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Both sides are looking for their second win in Group 2 of League A.
Team news will be with you shortly!

Image credit: Getty Images