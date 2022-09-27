Portugal v Spain LIVE: Old rivals in straight fight to finish top of Nations League group
UEFA Nations League / League A
Estádio Municipal de Braga / 27.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:25
WARM-UPS IN PROGRESS
Spain's pre-match shirt is a bit jazzy, isn't it?
19:15
SPAIN SUPPORTERS OUT IN FORCE
Will they witness a famous away win in Braga? Tonight will live long in the memory if so.
19:05
HOSTS ARRIVE AT STADIUM
Is Joao Felix doomscrolling Twitter as he heads to the dressing room? We couldn't possibly say.
19:00
SPAIN HAVE NO ROOM FOR ERROR
Having succumbed to a surprise 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on Saturday, Spain have one chance, and one chance only, to put things right. Luis Enrique has changed his entire midfield three with Gavi, Sergio Busquets and Pedri making way for Koke, Rodri and Carlos Soler.
They are not the only players to drop to the bench. Alvaro Morata comes in for Marco Asensio in attack, while Pau Torres is the only constant in defence as Jose Gaya, Hugo Guillamon and Dani Carvajal replace Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia and Cesar Azpilicueta.
Spain stunned by Swiss to leave finals qualification in the balance
18:50
CANCELO RETURNS FOR PORTUGAL
Fernando Santos has made three changes to the side which thrashed the Czech Republic 4-0 at the weekend. Joao Cancelo returns from suspension, replacing Diogo Dalot, who scored twice against the Czechs, while Nuno Mendes and Diogo Jota swap in for Mario Rui and Rafael Leao respectively.
Portugal sweep aside Czechs to move top of Group A2 thanks to Dalot double
18:45
CONFIRMED TEAMS - PORTUGAL: Costa, Cancelo, Pereira, Dias, Mendes, Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes, Jota, Ronaldo, Silva. /// SPAIN: Simon, Carvajal, Guillamon, P Torres, Gaya, Soler, Rodri, Koke, F Torres, Morata, Sarabia.
18:40
STRAIGHT FIGHT TO REACH NATIONS LEAGUE FINALS
Hello and welcome to our coverage of this evening's Nations League clash between Portugal and Spain at the Estadio Municipal de Braga. The hosts will top Group A2 with a draw or a win, while the visitors need to take all three points to overhaul their old rivals at the summit of the table.