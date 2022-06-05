UEFA Nations League / League A
Estádio José Alvalade / 05.06.2022
Live
Portugal
Second half
4
0
73'
Switzerland
    Live Updates

    Portugal vs Switzerland live Nations League updates - latest score as Ronaldo double gives hosts commanding lead

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 05/06/2022 at 20:18 GMT
    70'
    SWITZERLAND SUB
    Bottani replaces Steffen.
    Renato Steffen
    Off
    Renato Steffen
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    Mattia Bottani
    On
    Mattia Bottani
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    70'
    SWITZERLAND SUB
    Freuler comes on for Shaqiri.
    Xherdan Shaqiri
    Off
    Xherdan Shaqiri
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    Remo Freuler
    On
    Remo Freuler
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    68'
    João Cancelo
    Goal
    João Cancelo
    Portugal
    Portugal
    GOAL! PORTUGAL 4-0 SWITZERLAND (JOAO CANCELO)
    The Man City team mates combine as Portugal make it 4-0.
    With his first touch since he was introduced, Silva plays a clever forward pass for Cancelo and he takes a touch to knock it past the onrushing Kobel before slotting it into an empty net.
    67'
    PORTUGAL SUB
    Horta, who scored Portugal's equaliser in Spain three days ago, comes on for Jota.
    Diogo Jota
    Off
    Diogo Jota
    Portugal
    Portugal
    Ricardo Horta
    On
    Ricardo Horta
    Portugal
    Portugal
    67'
    PORTUGAL SUB
    That proves to be Fernandes' last contribution as he makes way for Bernardo Silva.
    Not a bad switch, eh? Talk about squad depth!
    Bruno Fernandes
    Off
    Bruno Fernandes
    Portugal
    Portugal
    Bernardo Silva
    On
    Bernardo Silva
    Portugal
    Portugal
    66'
    OVER
    Despite the fact Ronaldo is on a hat-trick, Fernandes wins the argument to take the free-kick. His free-kick dips over the wall but he can't test the goalkeeper.
    65'
    FREE-KICK TO PORTUGAL
    Ronaldo is fouled right on the edge of the penalty area by Schar, who is on a yellow card remember.
    64'
    SWITZERLAND SUB
    Okafar is on, Rodriguez is off.
    Ricardo Rodríguez
    Off
    Ricardo Rodríguez
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    Noah Okafor
    On
    Noah Okafor
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    64'
    ELSEWHERE IN THE GROUP...
    Spain are currently being held by Czech Republic - you can follow that one by clicking the link below.
    Czech Republic - Spain Live - Summary: Football Scores & Highlights - 05/06/2022
    62'
    SWITZERLAND SUB
    Seferovic makes way for Embolo.
    Haris Seferovic
    Off
    Haris Seferovic
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    Breel Embolo
    On
    Breel Embolo
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    61'
    DANGEROUS GAME
    With Switzerland pushing their full-backs high, it's leaving the visitors isolated at the back. That's a dangerous tactic against a team that counter-attacks so well.
    60'
    DANGER DEALT WITH
    Fernandes looks to release Ronaldo with a reverse pass in behind but Schar is on the stretch and clears at the expense of a corner.
    57'
    IT COMES TO LITTLE
    Shaqiri delivers... but Portugal clear without too much trouble.
    56'
    SWISS CORNER
    Switzerland win a corner, and with set-pieces representing their most likely to score now, they'll hope to make it a good one.
    53'
    GOOD GOALKEEPING
    Carvalho has the ball on the right flank and flashes a low cross into the box, but Kobel swallows it up with instinctive goalkeeping.
    -
    WATCH: PORTUGAL MAKE IT 3-0
    Too easy!
    51'
    RONALDO HAS A GOAL DISALLOWED!
    Another devastating counter-attack from Portugal sets up Ronaldo for his hat-trick. He has the ball in the back of the net, but it's not going to count as Jota was offside in the build-up.
    47'
    MESSI SCORES FIVE AGAINST ESTONIA
    Not to be outdone by his old rival, Argentina's Lionel Messi scored FIVE goals against Estonia in a friendly today.
    2nd Half
    46'
    THE SECOND HALF BEGINS
    Portugal get the ball rolling again. There were no changes in personnel made at the break.
    End of 1st Half
    HT
    HALF-TIME: PORTUGAL 3-0 SWITZERLAND
    Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo after William Carvalho's opener has given the hosts a commanding lead at half-time.

    Image credit: Getty Images