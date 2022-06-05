Portugal vs Switzerland live Nations League updates - latest score as Ronaldo double gives hosts commanding lead

UEFA Nations League / League A
Estádio José Alvalade / 05.06.2022
70'
SWITZERLAND SUB
Bottani replaces Steffen.
Off
Renato Steffen
Switzerland
On
Mattia Bottani
Switzerland
70'
SWITZERLAND SUB
Freuler comes on for Shaqiri.
Off
Xherdan Shaqiri
Switzerland
On
Remo Freuler
Switzerland
68'
Goal
João Cancelo
Portugal
GOAL! PORTUGAL 4-0 SWITZERLAND (JOAO CANCELO)
The Man City team mates combine as Portugal make it 4-0.
With his first touch since he was introduced, Silva plays a clever forward pass for Cancelo and he takes a touch to knock it past the onrushing Kobel before slotting it into an empty net.
67'
PORTUGAL SUB
Horta, who scored Portugal's equaliser in Spain three days ago, comes on for Jota.
Off
Diogo Jota
Portugal
On
Ricardo Horta
Portugal
67'
PORTUGAL SUB
That proves to be Fernandes' last contribution as he makes way for Bernardo Silva.
Not a bad switch, eh? Talk about squad depth!
Off
Bruno Fernandes
Portugal
On
Bernardo Silva
Portugal
66'
OVER
Despite the fact Ronaldo is on a hat-trick, Fernandes wins the argument to take the free-kick. His free-kick dips over the wall but he can't test the goalkeeper.
65'
FREE-KICK TO PORTUGAL
Ronaldo is fouled right on the edge of the penalty area by Schar, who is on a yellow card remember.
64'
SWITZERLAND SUB
Okafar is on, Rodriguez is off.
Off
Ricardo Rodríguez
Switzerland
On
Noah Okafor
Switzerland
64'
ELSEWHERE IN THE GROUP...
62'
SWITZERLAND SUB
Seferovic makes way for Embolo.
Off
Haris Seferovic
Switzerland
On
Breel Embolo
Switzerland
61'
DANGEROUS GAME
With Switzerland pushing their full-backs high, it's leaving the visitors isolated at the back. That's a dangerous tactic against a team that counter-attacks so well.
60'
DANGER DEALT WITH
Fernandes looks to release Ronaldo with a reverse pass in behind but Schar is on the stretch and clears at the expense of a corner.
57'
IT COMES TO LITTLE
Shaqiri delivers... but Portugal clear without too much trouble.
56'
SWISS CORNER
Switzerland win a corner, and with set-pieces representing their most likely to score now, they'll hope to make it a good one.
53'
GOOD GOALKEEPING
Carvalho has the ball on the right flank and flashes a low cross into the box, but Kobel swallows it up with instinctive goalkeeping.
WATCH: PORTUGAL MAKE IT 3-0
Too easy!
51'
RONALDO HAS A GOAL DISALLOWED!
Another devastating counter-attack from Portugal sets up Ronaldo for his hat-trick. He has the ball in the back of the net, but it's not going to count as Jota was offside in the build-up.
47'
2nd Half
46'
THE SECOND HALF BEGINS
Portugal get the ball rolling again. There were no changes in personnel made at the break.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME: PORTUGAL 3-0 SWITZERLAND
Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo after William Carvalho's opener has given the hosts a commanding lead at half-time.
Image credit: Getty Images