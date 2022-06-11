UEFA Nations League / League B
Aviva Stadium / 11.06.2022
Republic of Ireland
Not started
-
-
Scotland
Republic of Ireland - Scotland

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Republic of Ireland
Scotland
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Republic of Ireland

Scotland

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ScotlandSCO
11003
2
UkraineUKR
11003
3
ArmeniaARM
21013
4
Republic of IrelandIRL
20020
