UEFA Nations League / League B
Aviva Stadium / 08.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/republic-of-ireland/teamcenter.shtml
Republic of Ireland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ukraine/teamcenter.shtml
Ukraine
Advertisement
Ad

Republic of Ireland - Ukraine

Statistics

Recent matches

Republic of Ireland

Ukraine

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArmeniaARM
11003
2
ScotlandSCO
00000
2
UkraineUKR
00000
4
Republic of IrelandIRL
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Kramaric earns Croatia battling draw with experimental France side

a day ago

UEFA Nations League

Southgate praises Germany as 'benchmark' as they plan to join England in taking knee

Yesterday at 17:20

Related matches

Scotland
-
-
Armenia
08/06
Ukraine
-
-
Armenia
11/06
Republic of Ireland
-
-
Scotland
11/06
Armenia
-
-
Scotland
14/06

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Republic of Ireland and Ukraine with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 8 June 2022.

Catch the latest Republic of Ireland and Ukraine news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.