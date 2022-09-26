Romania - Bosnia and Herzegovina

UEFA Nations League / League B
Stadionul Rapid-Giulesti / 26.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/romania/teamcenter.shtml
Romania
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bosnia-herzegovina/teamcenter.shtml
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Romania logo
Romania
Bosnia and Herzegovina logo
Bosnia and Herzegovina jersey
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Romania

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
532011
2
MontenegroMNE
52127
3
FinlandFIN
51225
4
RomaniaROU
51134
