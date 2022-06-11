UEFA Nations League / League B
Stadionul Ghencea / 11.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/romania/teamcenter.shtml
Romania
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/finland/teamcenter.shtml
Finland
Romania - Finland

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Romania logo
Romania
Finland logo
Finland jersey
Finland
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Romania

Finland

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
21104
2
FinlandFIN
21104
3
MontenegroMNE
21013
4
RomaniaROU
20020
