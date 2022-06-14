UEFA Nations League / League B
Stadionul Ghencea / 14.06.2022
Romania
Not started
-
-
Montenegro
Romania - Montenegro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Romania logo
Romania
Montenegro logo
Montenegro
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Romania

Montenegro

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
31205
2
FinlandFIN
31114
3
MontenegroMNE
31114
4
RomaniaROU
31023
Related matches

Bosnia and Herzegovina
-
-
Finland
14/06
Finland
-
-
Romania
23/09
Bosnia and Herzegovina
-
-
Montenegro
23/09
Montenegro
-
-
Finland
26/09

