UEFA Nations League / League D
San Marino Stadium / 05.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-marino/teamcenter.shtml
San Marino
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malta/teamcenter.shtml
Malta
San Marino

Malta

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstoniaEST
11003
2
MaltaMLT
00000
3
San MarinoSMR
10010
Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between San Marino and Malta with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 5 June 2022.

Catch the latest San Marino and Malta news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.