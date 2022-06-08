UEFA Nations League / League B
Hampden Park / 08.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/scotland/teamcenter.shtml
Scotland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/armenia/teamcenter.shtml
Armenia
Scotland - Armenia

Statistics

Recent matches

Scotland

Armenia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArmeniaARM
11003
2
ScotlandSCO
00000
2
UkraineUKR
00000
4
Republic of IrelandIRL
10010
Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Kramaric earns Croatia battling draw with experimental France side

a day ago

UEFA Nations League

Southgate praises Germany as 'benchmark' as they plan to join England in taking knee

Yesterday at 17:20

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Scotland and Armenia with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 8 June 2022.

Catch the latest Scotland and Armenia news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

