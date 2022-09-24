Scotland - Republic of Ireland

UEFA Nations League / League B
Hampden Park / 24.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/scotland/teamcenter.shtml
Scotland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/republic-of-ireland/teamcenter.shtml
Republic of Ireland
Lineups

Scotland jersey
Scotland
4-5-1
Republic of Ireland jersey
Republic of Ireland
3-5-2
Scotland jersey
Scotland
4-5-1
Republic of Ireland jersey
Republic of Ireland
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Scotland logo
Scotland jersey
Scotland
Republic of Ireland logo
Republic of Ireland jersey
Republic of Ireland
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Scotland

Republic of Ireland

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UkraineUKR
531110
2
ScotlandSCO
43019
3
Republic of IrelandIRL
41124
4
ArmeniaARM
51043
Related matches

Armenia
0
1
Ukraine
Half-time
Ukraine
-
-
Scotland
27/09
Republic of Ireland
-
-
Armenia
27/09
Scotland
3
0
Ukraine

