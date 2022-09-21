Nations League - Scotland v Ukraine LIVE: latest score as John McGinn gives hosts lead
UEFA Nations League / League B
Hampden Park / 21.09.2022
Live
71'
Goal
John McGinn
Scotland
And finally, the breakthrough!
McGinn outmuscles Bonder, turns and fires a low strike into the bottom corner beyond the reach of Trubin.
The relief around Hampden Park is tangible!
69'
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR ARMSTRONG!
Armstrong pops up in the right place at the right time but again he can't find the target. This time he heads wide from Adams' cross with the goal gaping.
67'
DOUBLE UKRAINE SUB
Yaremchuk and Tsgankov take the places of Yarmolenko and Dovbyk.
Off
Artem Dovbyk
Ukraine
On
Roman Yaremchuk
Ukraine
64'
HOW HAVE SCOTLAND NOT SCORED?!
Adams is denied by the crossbar with a thumping header! And with an identical chance moments later, he forces a great save from Trubin!
62'
HERE COME SCOTLAND AGAIN
A ball down the right feeds Armstrong, but shaken by his couple of earlier misses, he decides to pull it back rather than shoot, picking out Hickey. His shot is deflected behind for a corner.
60'
GREAT CHANCE!
McTominay's sublime backheel opens up the space for Armstrong, who has only the goalkeeper to beat... but he blazes his shot over the bar from point-blank range!
59'
ARMSTRONG... NO!
The high press from Tierney wins the ball back for Scotland in a dangerous area. He has the awareness to pull it back for Armstrong but he can only shoot straight down the throat of Trublin.
56'
OFFSIDE
Ukraine spring a rapid counter-attack through the middle but Dovbyk mistimes his run and the offside flag - eventually - goes up.
54'
CLEAN TACKLE
Dovbryk takes a tumble right on the edge of the penalty area under pressure from McTominay - but the referee allows play to continue and replays show the Manchester United midfielder won the ball cleanly.
51'
LONG THROW
Scotland aren't the tallest of sides but it doesn't prevent Tierney from throwing the ball long. It looks like it could be a nervy moment for Ukraine defensively but they manage to scramble it clear.
49'
SCRAPPY
It has been a scrappy start to the second half with neither side able to keep a hold of the ball.
2nd Half
46'
THE SECOND HALF IS UP AND RUNNING
Back underway at Hampden Park.
-
UKRAINE SUB
Stepanenko, on a yellow card, has been replaced by Serhiy Sydorchuk.
Off
Taras Stepanenko
Ukraine
On
Serhiy Sydorchuk
Ukraine
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME: SCOTLAND 0-0 UKRAINE
Scotland have had a couple of decent opportunities but perhaps need to find a higher gear if they're to breach Ukraine's defence. It's goalless at the break.
45'+2
VAR NOT USED
Adams takes some time to get back to his feet. Clarke is absolutely fuming that the referee hasn't produced a red card. VAR is available tonight but the incident is not going to be checked.
Meanwhile, the free-kick comes to absolutely nothing.
45'
YELLOW CARD - BUT SHOULD IT BE RED?
A wonderful interception from Hickey sparks a dangerous Scotland counter-attack. Adams is on a mission and with the space opening up for him, this is a great chance for the hosts. But the Southampton striker is brutally taken out by Bondar, who is very fortunate not to receive a straight red card for the challenge.
Yellow card
Valeriy Bondar
Ukraine
42'
SLOPPY
The ball ricochets kindly into the path of McTominay. The space opens up for him but instead of trying a shot he tries to switch it to Christie and overcooks the pass.
Image credit: Getty Images
39'
FOUL
Stepanenko escapes a yellow card for a cynical foul on McGinn.
37'
POOR SHOT
McTominay breaks up play in the middle and feeds the ball into the feet of McGinn. He tries an audacious lob but gets it all wrong.