UEFA Nations League / League B
Stadion Rajko Mitic / 02.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/serbia/teamcenter.shtml
Serbia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norway/teamcenter.shtml
Norway
Serbia - Norway

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Serbia logo
Serbia jersey
Serbia
Norway logo
Norway
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Serbia

Norway

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
00000
1
SerbiaSRB
00000
1
SloveniaSVN
00000
1
SwedenSWE
00000
