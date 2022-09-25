Slovakia - Belarus

UEFA Nations League / League C
TSC Arena / 25.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/slovakia/teamcenter.shtml
Slovakia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belarus/teamcenter.shtml
Belarus
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Slovakia logo
Slovakia jersey
Slovakia
Belarus logo
Belarus
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Slovakia

Belarus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
KazakhstanKAZ
541013
2
AzerbaijanAZE
52127
3
SlovakiaSVK
52036
4
BelarusBLR
50232
Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Slovakia and Belarus with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 25 September 2022.

Catch the latest Slovakia and Belarus news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

