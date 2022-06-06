UEFA Nations League / League C
Štadión Antona Malatinského City Arena / 06.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/slovakia/teamcenter.shtml
Slovakia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kazakhstan/teamcenter.shtml
Kazakhstan
Advertisement
Ad

Slovakia - Kazakhstan

Statistics

Recent matches

Slovakia

Kazakhstan

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
KazakhstanKAZ
11003
2
SlovakiaSVK
11003
3
BelarusBLR
10010
4
AzerbaijanAZE
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Experimental Italy side held by Flick's unbeaten Germany in Nations League opener

a day ago

UEFA Nations League

Southgate blames 'inherited thinking' as children boo England players taking the knee

12 hours ago

Related matches

Belarus
-
-
Azerbaijan
06/06
Azerbaijan
-
-
Slovakia
10/06
Belarus
-
-
Kazakhstan
10/06
Kazakhstan
-
-
Slovakia
13/06

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Slovakia and Kazakhstan with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 6 June 2022.

Catch the latest Slovakia and Kazakhstan news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.