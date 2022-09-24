Slovenia - Norway

UEFA Nations League / League B
Stadion Stožice / 24.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/slovenia/teamcenter.shtml
Slovenia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norway/teamcenter.shtml
Norway
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Slovenia logo
Slovenia jersey
Slovenia
Norway logo
Norway
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Slovenia

Norway

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
431010
2
SerbiaSRB
42117
3
SwedenSWE
41033
4
SloveniaSVN
40222
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Raspadori strike sees England get relegated from Nations League A

16 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Szalai's backheel steers Hungary to shock win over Germany

16 hours ago

Related matches

Serbia
-
-
Sweden
19:45
Sweden
-
-
Slovenia
27/09
Norway
-
-
Serbia
27/09
Slovenia
2
2
Serbia

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Slovenia and Norway with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 24 September 2022.

Catch the latest Slovenia and Norway news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.