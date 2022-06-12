UEFA Nations League / League B
Stadion Stožice / 12.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/slovenia/teamcenter.shtml
Slovenia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/serbia/teamcenter.shtml
Serbia
Slovenia - Serbia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Slovenia logo
Slovenia jersey
Slovenia
Serbia logo
Serbia jersey
Serbia
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Slovenia

Serbia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
32107
2
SerbiaSRB
32016
3
SwedenSWE
31023
4
SloveniaSVN
30121
Latest news

UEFA Nations League

England's struggles continue with home draw against Italy in Nations League

3 minutes ago

UEFA Nations League

'I won't outstay my welcome' - Southgate defends England's style of football

12 hours ago

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Slovenia and Serbia with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 12 June 2022.

Catch the latest Slovenia and Serbia news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

