UEFA Nations League / League B
Stadion Stožice / 02.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/slovenia/teamcenter.shtml
Slovenia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sweden-1/teamcenter.shtml
Sweden
Advertisement
Ad

Slovenia - Sweden

Statistics

Recent matches

Slovenia

Sweden

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
00000
1
SerbiaSRB
00000
1
SloveniaSVN
00000
1
SwedenSWE
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Serbia
-
-
Norway
02/06
Serbia
-
-
Slovenia
05/06
Sweden
-
-
Norway
05/06
Sweden
-
-
Serbia
09/06

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Slovenia and Sweden with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 2 June 2022.

Catch the latest Slovenia and Sweden news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.