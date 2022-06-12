UEFA Nations League / League A
Estadio La Rosaleda / 12.06.2022
Spain v Czech Republic LIVE: SPAIN HOST THE CZECHS IN A MUST-WIN UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCH AT MALAGA'S LA ROSALEDA
24'
Goal
Carlos Soler
Spain
GOAL SPAIN!
Koke plays a lovely chipped pass into the box and Marco Asensio controls with one touch, spins and whips his pass back across goal for the late-arriving Carlos Soler to rifle home from close range.
22'
SPAIN ALL AT SEA
After a confident start, the Spanish suddenly look lost. Their passing has lost the zip of the opening period and it feels as if as many find the opposition as their intended target.
20'
SPAIN SLICED OPEN AGAIN
Jan Kuchta runs onto a through ball from behind halfway and races towards the box. Only Eric Garcia is anywhere near him, but Simon stays big and denies Kuchta with a strong save.
Simon then gives his defense some choice words.
18'
BIG SAVE UNAI SIMON
A careless pass from Marcos Alonso gives the Czechs a golden opportunity and Vaclav Cerny gets a sharp shot away but Unai Simon gets down low to deny him the opener.
Spain once again making their opposition's best chances.
16'
BIG CHALLENGE ASENSIO
On his first Spain start in two years, Asensio is putting in the work. The Real Madrid winger hustles into his own box to win back possession with a robust challenge.
14'
CERNY SHOOTS FROM HALFWAY
That was optimistic to say the least but his shot was closer to a throw-in than a goal and calmly collected by Unai Simon.
12'
DANGER MOMENT FOR SPAIN
Another turnover deep in their own half by Spain almost hands the Czechs an opener.
Jan Kuchta played in Adam Hlozek but Hlozek couldn't slip his shot through the defence.
Risky moment.
11'
OLMO SOMBRERO
The Leipzig playmaker lets a Spain throw bounce and then lifts it over Tomas Soucek's head but the big West Ham midfielder concedes a foul in stopping him from collecting the ball.
9'
CZECHS KNOW WHEN TO PRESS
This Czech team are so well drilled. They drop deep together and flood the midfield, but know exactly when to push up together and force turnovers as they've just done to Dani Olmo.
6'
CORNER TO SPAIN
Morata looks to get on the end of a cross and can't quite get his shot away, but he wins a corner which is ultimately dealt with.
5'
MANDOUS FLAPS AT ONE
The Czech goalkeeper wan't sure whether to come or stay for that one and eventually decides to claim the cross, but he barely gets a touch and the rebound falls kindly. Lucky escape.
3'
CZECHS PUSHING UP
The visitors are defending much higher up the pitch than they did last weekend. Will they persist in that tactic or is it just for the beginning? It remains to be seen.
2'
SPAIN DOING THEIR THING
Unai Simon fearlessly draws pressure, before playing it out to Koke. The Atleti midfielder spins and sprays it wide. Nice start.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
The Czechs gets us underway. Here we go!
19.43
IT'S ANTHEMS TIME
The famously wordless Spanish anthem booms out around La Rosaleda, the teams take their position and we're just moments away.
19.40
FIVE MINUTES TO GO
We are approaching kick-off at La Rosaleda. It looks like a full house in Malaga, plenty of Spanish flags as you might expect.
19.35
ASENSIO'S RETURN TO FAVOUR
After impressing off the bench against both Switzerland and the Czech Republic (where he made the cross for Inigo Martinez's late equaliser), he gets his chance to start tonight.
19.30
SIMON LAST MAN STANDING
Luis Enrique has rotated heavily during this Nations League window. With Gavi and Pablo Sarabia on the bench tonight, only goalkeeper Unai Simon has started all three matches.
He had some ropey moments against the Swiss in mid-week, and was caught off his line Jan Kuchta's brilliant chip last Sunday.
Will we have more heart-in-mouth moments from Simon tonight?
19.25
CHANGES FOR THE CZECHS
Five new faces in for the Czech Republic this evening, including goalkeeper Ales Mandous who is making just his second international appearance this evening, and his first since 2020.
19.20
LUIS ENRIQUE'S TOUGH TIME
Lucho has not had it all his own way in the Nations League, but then that is sort of the idea of the promotion/relegation system, isn't it?