UEFA Nations League / League A
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 02.06.2022
Live Updates
Spain v Portugal live updates - latest Nations League score as campaign gets underway for both sides!
44'
ONE ADDED MINUTE
There will be one minute of additional time at the end of this first half.
40'
Spain
OVER THE BAR!
Sarabia opts to hit the free-kick from 20-yards out, but it curls just over the bar. Good effort.
39'
YELLOW CARD
Another booking in quick time, as Bernardo Silva is cautioned for a clip on Ferran Torres. Spain have a free-kick, which they play short. Moutinho then concedes another one, by fouling a Alba right on the edge of the box. The Portugal midfielder really has to be careful as he is already booked.
38'
YELLOW CARD
Another booking, this time for Portugal. Moutinho brings down Morata in the centre of the park.
36'
Spain
YELLOW CARD
Pablo Sarabia is shown the game's first booking for a late lunge on Otavio down the left flank. Poor challenge, that.
Yellow card
Pablo Sarabia
Spain
33'
NOT FAR AWAY!
Chance for Portugal! Andre Silva is played in by Bruno Fernandes, and the RB Leipzig man is pressed by two Spain players at the edge of the area. However, the forward does brilliantly to wriggle past them on the half-turn, before going for goal with a low curling effort towards the far post, but it goes narrowly wide.
30'
WHAT A GOAL BY SPAIN!
Take a look at the opening goal of this game!
28'
Spain
WHAT A CHANCE FOR SPAIN!
Gavi is at it again! He runs down the left flank, before arrowing a quick ball across the face of goal for Soler to hit first time, which the Valencia man does, but Costa makes a good save with an outstretched leg. The rebound falls back to the Spaniard, but his second effort goes over the bar!
25'
Spain
Goal
Álvaro Morata
Spain
GOALLLLL! SPAIN LEAD!
What a slick counter attack by Spain! Portugal are stretched from the back and Gavi wins the ball back and breaks from midfield down the left hand side. He has Sarabia and Morata in support ahead of him, and tees up the former with a quick through ball.
Sarabia has Morata alongside him, with only Danilo there for Portugal, leaving a 2 v 1 scenario. Sarabia squares it for Morata, and the striker finishes well first-time beyond Costa in the Portugal goal.
20'
A LOT OF POSSESSION FOR SPAIN
As expected, the Spanish have enjoyed more of the ball so far - 61% compared to Portugal's 39%, but the visitors are happy to sit in their shape and defend deep.
17'
Portugal
CHANCE!
Big chance for Portugal! Guerreiro persists on the edge of the area in the left channel as the full-back nicks the ball back off Azpilicueta. He then plays in Leao, who has made a late run into the area. The winger takes a touch, before firing a strike towards goal, but it is a poor effort in the end, as it sails over the crossbar!
The AC Milan man really should've worked Simon there.
15'
LARGE PORTUGUESE CONTINGENT IN SEVILLE!
A lot of Portuguese fans have made the short trip east across the border and into Seville for this big game.
11'
WASTED PASS!
Sarabia once again surges down the left flank, before spotting Torres on the opposite side in acres of space. He clips a quick switch pass for his team-mate, but there is too much on it, and it goes out for a goal kick. That was a waste.
9'
FOUL!
No card is given though. In true Sergio Busquets fashion, the Spain stalwart brings down Andre Silva with a cynical challenge, but escapes a booking.
8'
PORTUGAL FINALLY GET INTO THE GAME
The away side have now found their feet and have enjoyed their lengthiest spell of possession so far.
Spain almost invite their opponents in on goal by giving the ball away at the edge of their own area, but Portugal cannot capitalise.
6'
SPAIN USING THE WIDE AREAS WELL
Sarabia makes a surging run down the left, before slipping in a ball infield for Gavi, who has created space for himself down the channel. Just as he reaches the area, the midfielder trips over his own legs, and the chance is gone. Strange end to a promising move.
3'
CORNER FOR SPAIN
Gavi goes close for Spain with a powerful strike from inside the area, but it takes a deflection and goes out for a corner on the right-hand side.
The ball comes in, and finds Soler, who heads the ball into the area, and Costa spills it when coming for it, almost inviting Busquets to have a shot at goal, but luckily for Portugal, they clear it in the nick of time.
2'
BOTH SIDES MATCHED UP
Both sides have opted to line-up in a 4-3-3 formation, so we might see a fairly even battle in the different areas of the pitch.
1'
KICK-OFF!
We are underway here in Seville!
19:40
TEAMS ARE OUT!
Not long to go now here at the Benito Villamarin as both teams stand for their respective national anthems.