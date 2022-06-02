UEFA Nations League / League A
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 02.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spain-1/teamcenter.shtml
Spain
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portugal/teamcenter.shtml
Portugal
Advertisement
Ad

Spain - Portugal

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Spain logo
Spain jersey
Spain
Portugal logo
Portugal jersey
Portugal
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Spain

Portugal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Czech RepublicCZE
00000
1
PortugalPOR
00000
1
SpainESP
00000
1
SwitzerlandSUI
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Czech Republic
-
-
Switzerland
02/06
Czech Republic
-
-
Spain
05/06
Portugal
-
-
Switzerland
05/06
Switzerland
-
-
Spain
09/06

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Spain and Portugal with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 2 June 2022.

Catch the latest Spain and Portugal news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.