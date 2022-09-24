Spain v Switzerland Live: Hosts Spain look to secure top spot in UEFA Nations League Group A2, while the Swiss are fighting off relegation
UEFA Nations League / League A
Estadio La Romareda / 24.09.2022
Live
14'
TORRES GETS HIS CHANCE
The Barcelona winger cuts in and unleashes but Switzerland escape with a corner kick.
13'
XHAKA SHOOTS
The Arsenal midfielder can hit them from there, but Simon deals easily with the attempt.
12'
AKANJI LOOKING GOOD
Even as the rest of the Swiss struggle to contain Spain, Manuel Akanji is impressing early. He shows good anticipation to cut out a dangerous ball forward.
10'
EMBOLO GOES DOWN AGAIN
After spending most of the reverse fixture on the ground, Breel Embolo goes down very easily under pressure from Eric Garcia when he could have taken on a shot.
9'
LOVELY MOVE, SPAIN
Busquets creates space cleverly, and possession flows through several players before Marco Asensio gets his chance to shoot. The attempt is wide, but Spain are looking threatening.
7'
GAVI CAUGHT OFFSIDE
The Barcelona youngster races down the right wing, and fires in a dangerous ball towards Sarabia but the referee blows for offside.
6'
SARABIA CROSS CLEARED
Spain's first half-chance comes via Pablo Sarabia, but the visitors pack the box and hack it clear.
5'
SIMON COMFORTABLE ON THE BALL
Spain's number one stays calm with the ball at his feet and skips through onrushing pressure to play out from the back.
4'
SENSATIONAL GAVI
The young midfielder receives possession just over the halfway line, turns and pings a ball for Ferran Torres to ran onto down the right.
Lovely stuff.
3'
SWISS STAND STRONG
A good spell of pressure from Spain fails to crack the visitors' defence as they eventually win back possession and play long towards the corner flag.
2'
ALBA TURNS IT OVER
High pressure from Switzerland pays early dividends as they win the ball back, but the hosts recover to clear.
1st Half
1'
KICK OFF
Spain get us underway.
19.40
FIVE MINUTES TO GO
La Romareda is packed, and the fans are ready for tonight's crucial UEFA Nations League match.
Both teams are in the tunnel.
Not far to go now.
19.35
WORLD CUP PREP
Both sides will have just one more match after tonight to get their World Cup plans in order. With the congested fixture lists across Europe, neither side will have any time for warm-up matches.
Switzerland are three-times quarter-finalists, but haven't reached that level since 1954, while Spain's best result was winning the tournament in 2010.
19.30
SPAIN'S NEW-LOOK MIDFIELD
Sergio Busquets, Gavi, and Pedri form the midfield three for Spain this evening. Their mix of youth and experience - Pedri and Gavi's combined ages are only three years more than Busquets on his own - could be the answer for Spain.
It's the first time that the trio have started an international match together.
19.25
UNBEATEN, BUT...
Spain are one of two teams in League A to have avoided defeat so far - the Netherlands are the other - but they've only scored six goals in four matches, and are yet to settle on a defence, midfield or attack.
Will tonight be the night that things really start to come together?
19.20
FORTRESS BENITO VILLAMARIN
Spain are near unbeatable when they play at Real Betis' home stadium.
They've played 56 home games there in competitive fixtures, and lost just once.
19.15
LAST TIME THEY MET
The reverse fixture back in June finished 1-0 to Spain, with Pablo Sarabia scoring the winner.
It was a near thing, with VAR taking a long look for offside, but the goal was awarded and proved enough to split the two sides.
19.10
SPAIN OWN THIS FIXTURE
Spain have lost only once in 24 meetings with Switzerland, and never at home. That defeat came in the famous match at the 2010 World Cup, the only match Spain lost en route to lifting the trophy in South Africa.
19.05
THE STANDINGS
Before this evening's matches, Spain sit top with eight points. Portugal are right behind on seven, with the Czechs third (four points), and Switzerland bottom of the group on three points.