Spain - Switzerland

UEFA Nations League / League A
Estadio La Romareda / 24.09.2022
Spain
Not started
-
-
Switzerland
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Spain logo
Spain jersey
Spain
Switzerland logo
Switzerland jersey
Switzerland
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Spain

Switzerland

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SpainESP
42208
2
PortugalPOR
42117
3
Czech RepublicCZE
41124
4
SwitzerlandSUI
41033
