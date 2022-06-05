UEFA Nations League / League B
Friends Arena / 05.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sweden-1/teamcenter.shtml
Sweden
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norway/teamcenter.shtml
Norway
Advertisement
Ad

Sweden - Norway

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sweden logo
Sweden jersey
Sweden
Norway logo
Norway
0

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sweden

Norway

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SwedenSWE
11003
2
NorwayNOR
11003
3
SerbiaSRB
10010
4
SloveniaSVN
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Southgate: England 'made our stand as a team' as Hungary fans boo taking knee

an hour ago

UEFA Nations League

Szoboszlai penalty sees England lose Nations League opener in Budapest

2 hours ago

Related matches

Serbia
-
-
Slovenia
05/06
Sweden
-
-
Serbia
09/06
Norway
-
-
Slovenia
09/06
Norway
-
-
Sweden
12/06

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Sweden and Norway with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 5 June 2022.

Catch the latest Sweden and Norway news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.