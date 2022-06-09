UEFA Nations League / League B
Friends Arena / 09.06.2022
Sweden
Not started
-
-
Serbia
Sweden - Serbia

Statistics

Recent matches

Sweden

Serbia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
22006
2
SerbiaSRB
21013
3
SwedenSWE
21013
4
SloveniaSVN
20020
