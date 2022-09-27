Switzerland v Czech Republic: Live Nations League updates of as both sides try to avoid relegation
UEFA Nations League / League A
Kybunpark / 27.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:35
TEN MINUTES TO GO
Kick-off is just ten minutes away in the Swiss city of St Gallen. The match is taking place in the Kybunpark Stadium - expect a noisy crowd as the fans show their support in the last match before making the trip to Qatar in just two months.
19:28
RESURGENT SWISS
Murat Yakin's team lost their opening three Nations League matches but after two wins in a row against Portugal and Spain, suddenly their fate is in their own hands.
They are coming into form just at the right time with the World Cup on the horizon and they find themselves in a decent group with Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon.
19:19
OUT OF FORM CZECHS
Czech Republic have not scored in their last three matches and have not won since beating Switzerland in the opening game of the Nations League in the summer.
This, on top of failing to qualify for the World Cup after losing to Sweden in the play-offs means pressure is building on manager Jaroslav Silhavy - especially if they go down today.
19:13
TONIGHT'S PERMUTATIONS
Portugal and Spain are battling to top the group meanwhile these two are looking to avoid relegation in their final group game.
Switzerland's shock win over Spain at the weekend put them in 3rd place with six points.
Czech Republic are bottom with four points - this means they have to beat the Swiss tonight or they are relegated.
19:05
CZECH REPUBLIC STARTING XI
West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek both start with Euro 2020 hero Patrik Schick leading the line.
19:00
SWITZERLAND TEAM NEWS
Manuel Akanji is out due to suspension but aside from him it's a full strength line-up with Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri amongst the famous faces.
18:54
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Nations League clash between Switzerland and Czech Republic with relegation to League B at stake.
Image credit: Getty Images