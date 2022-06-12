UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de Genève / 12.06.2022
Switzerland vs Portugal live updates - no Ronaldo for the visitors in this crucial Nations League Group A2 clash
26'
SWITZERLAND DEFENDING WELL
Portugal are swarming forward, but without the likes of Jota and Ronaldo, they do seem to lack a little bit of bite at the moment. The hosts are getting back in numbers and defending as a unit to protect their 18-yard box
22'
SWITZERLAND SUB
A bit of a problem for the hosts as Shaqiri comes off with an injury. He's replaced by Noah Okafor. It looks like a hamstring problem for the former Liverpool man
18'
GOAL RULED OUT
Leao heads home when unmarked on the edge of the six yard box, but Andre Silva, who crossed the ball to him, was offside when he was played through. Let off for the hosts
18'
HUGE SAVE FROM OMLIN
Portugal have their first big chance as a powerful Danilo Pereira header is beaten clear. Very good save
15'
PENALTY OVERTURNED
As suspected, there was a foul in the build up to the penalty, and the referee, after watching the replays, goes back on his decision and awards Portugal a free-kick in the centre-circle
14'
HOLD ON...
We're having a VAR check. There might even have been a foul in the build up
13'
PENALTY SWITZERLAND!
Shaqiri whips in an in-swinging cross that hits the arm of Nuno Mendes, and straight away the referee points to the spot. That looks very harsh. He didn't move his arm at all and it was down by his side. Danilo Pereira has been booked for his protests
10'
OMLIN CLAIMS AGAIN
This is a rare start for the Swiss goalkeeper, but he comes out of his game to superbly claim Reuben Neves' ball into the box
7'
PORTUGAL ON THE ATTACK
The visitors have had plenty of the ball since going behind. Rafael Leao gets down the left and fires in a low ball, but Omlin claims it at his near post
4'
HOW WILL PORTUGAL RESPOND?
There were just 55-seconds on the clock when Switzerland got that goal. Portugal have had a corner in response, but it was well defended and came to nothing
1'
Goal
Haris Seferovic
Switzerland
GOAL! SWITZERLAND TAKE THE LEAD!
Wow! What a start for the hosts! With less than a minute on the clock, Silvan Widmer whips in a terrific cross from the right, and Seferovic nods it down into the far corner. 1-0!
1st Half
1'
OFF WE GO
Switzerland, wearing all red, kick things off. Stick with us for full updates over the next couple of hours
19:41
TIME FOR THE ANTHEMS
The two teams make their way onto the pitch to a raptuous reception. It's nearly a sell out and there's a superb showing from the away supporters
19:39
ELSEWHERE TONIGHT
This isn't the only game in Group A2 this evening, as Spain host Czech Republic. Keep up to date with all the action from that one hereSpain - Czech Republic Live - Summary: Football Scores & Highlights - 12/06/2022
19:37
ATMOSPHERE BUILDING IN GENEVA
There's less than ten minutes to go until kick-off at the Stade de Genève
19:31
CANCELO TO FIRE?
Who will Portugal turn to without Ronaldo's goals? Cancelo has certainly proved to be a threat for club and country of late, netting against Czech Republic three days ago
19:28
NATIONS LEAGUE HISTORY
Portugal won the Nations League in 2018/19, beating Switzerland en route. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick is they picked up a 3-1 victory in the semi-finals, before lifitng the trophy after defeating the Netherlands
Image credit: Getty Images
19:20
HOW THE GROUP LOOKS
This is matchday four in Group A2 - and it's Portugal who sit in top spot having picked up seven points from three games. Switzerland have had a dreadful start though, losing each of their fixtures and scoring just one goal in the process
19:17
HISTORY AGAINST THE SWISS
It's fair to say Switzerland don't have a great record against Portugal, who have won the last three meetings between the two sides, including a 4-0 drubbing in the Nations League just over a week ago, when Joao Cancelo and William Carvalho added to two goals from Ronaldo
Image credit: Getty Images
19:15
SWISS ALSO WRING THE CHANGES
Meanwhile Switzerland bring in four players following a 1-0 defeat to Spain on Thursday - Jonas Omlin returns in goal, while Nico Elvedi, Djibril Sow and Haris Seferovic are also handed starts
Image credit: Getty Images