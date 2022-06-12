UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de Genève / 12.06.2022
Switzerland
Not started
-
-
Portugal
Switzerland - Portugal

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Switzerland logo
Switzerland jersey
Switzerland
Portugal logo
Portugal jersey
Portugal
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Switzerland

Portugal

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PortugalPOR
32107
2
SpainESP
31205
3
Czech RepublicCZE
31114
4
SwitzerlandSUI
30030
