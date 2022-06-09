UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de Genève / 09.06.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Switzerland v Spain: La Roja travel to Geneva desperate to get their UEFA Nations League hopes back on track, while Switzerland are looking for their first points of the campaign
- All
- Highlights
19.00
CLASH OF THE TITANS
Tonight's match pits two of the world's top 16 teams against each other.
Entertainment guaranteed?
18.55
ERIC GARCIA DROPPED
Luis Enrique defended Garcia after his disasterclass against the Czech Republic but he has benched him for tonight.
To be fair, he has made plenty of other changes, following his rotation policy in a busy week of fixtures.
18.50
THE TEAMS ARE IN
Switzerland: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Embolo, Freuler, Xhaka, Rodriguez, Zuber, Comert, Aebischer, Shaqiri. Subs: Gavranovic, Frei, Seferovic, Bottani, Mvogo, Mbabu, Stefen, Sow, Kobel, Lotomba, Okafor
Spain: Simon, Alba, P. Torres, D. Llorente, Azpilicueta, Gavi, Busquets, M. Llorente, Sarabia, Morata, F. Torres. Subs: Koke, Alonso, Carvajal, Martinez, Asensio, Olmo, Raya, Rodri, Soler, Sanchez, Garcia, Fati
HELLO AND WELCOME
Follow live coverage of the UEFA Nations League Group A2 match between Spain and Switzerland. The Stade de Genève is the venue for a match that both teams probably need to win. Spain had their sights set on a Finals place but two sloppy draws has them playing catchup with leaders Portugal and the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, the Swiss - pointless and with a -5 goal difference - are staring down relegation.
Kick-off at 19.45 BST