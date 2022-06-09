UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de Genève / 09.06.2022
Switzerland
Not started
-
-
Spain
Switzerland - Spain

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Switzerland logo
Switzerland jersey
Switzerland
Spain logo
Spain jersey
Spain
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Switzerland

Spain

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PortugalPOR
21104
2
Czech RepublicCZE
21104
3
SpainESP
20202
4
SwitzerlandSUI
20020
Latest news

UEFA Nations League

England are boring? So what? Good football doesn’t win tournaments – The Warm-Up

11 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Kane: Draw with Germany shows England have the 'mentality' to succeed

21 hours ago

