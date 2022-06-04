UEFA Nations League / League C
Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu / 04.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/turkey/teamcenter.shtml
Turkey
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/faroe-islands/teamcenter.shtml
Faroe Islands
Turkey - Faroe Islands

Statistics

Recent matches

Turkey

Faroe Islands

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Faroe IslandsFRO
00000
1
LithuaniaLTU
00000
1
LuxembourgLUX
00000
1
TurkeyTUR
00000
