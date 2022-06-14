UEFA Nations League / League C
Gürsel Aksel Stadium / 14.06.2022
Turkey
Not started
-
-
Lithuania
Turkey - Lithuania

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Turkey logo
Turkey jersey
Turkey
Lithuania logo
Lithuania
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Turkey

Lithuania

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TurkeyTUR
33009
2
LuxembourgLUX
32016
3
Faroe IslandsFRO
31023
4
LithuaniaLTU
30030
Related matches

Luxembourg
-
-
Faroe Islands
14/06
Lithuania
-
-
Faroe Islands
22/09
Turkey
-
-
Luxembourg
22/09
Luxembourg
-
-
Lithuania
25/09

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Turkey and Lithuania with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 14 June 2022.

Catch the latest Turkey and Lithuania news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.