Türkiye - Luxembourg

UEFA Nations League / League C
Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu / 22.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/turkey/teamcenter.shtml
Türkiye
Completed
3
3
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luxembourg/teamcenter.shtml
Luxembourg
Highlights

Türkiye
Luxembourg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Türkiye logo
Türkiye jersey
Türkiye
Luxembourg logo
Luxembourg
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Türkiye

Luxembourg

Lineups

Türkiye jersey
Türkiye
4-4-2
Luxembourg
4-5-1
Türkiye jersey
Türkiye
4-4-2
Luxembourg
4-5-1
Türkiye logo
Türkiye
Luxembourg logo
Luxembourg
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TürkiyeTUR
541013
2
LuxembourgLUX
52218
3
Faroe IslandsFRO
51225
4
LithuaniaLTU
50141
