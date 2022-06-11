UEFA Nations League / League B
LKS / 11.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ukraine/teamcenter.shtml
Ukraine
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/armenia/teamcenter.shtml
Armenia
Advertisement
Ad

Ukraine - Armenia

Statistics

Recent matches

Ukraine

Armenia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ScotlandSCO
11003
2
UkraineUKR
11003
3
ArmeniaARM
21013
4
Republic of IrelandIRL
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Sarabia fires Spain to Nations League win at Switzerland

18 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Portugal top Nations League group after win over Czech Republic

18 hours ago

Related matches

Republic of Ireland
-
-
Scotland
11/06
Armenia
-
-
Scotland
14/06
Ukraine
-
-
Republic of Ireland
14/06
Scotland
-
-
Ukraine
21/09

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Ukraine and Armenia with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 11 June 2022.

Catch the latest Ukraine and Armenia news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.